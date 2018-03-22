Lamar County to begin mosquito spraying soon

The county board of supervisors said mosquito control will begin spraying Monday, April 2. (Photo source: Havard Pest Control)

With spring in full swing and temperatures on the rise, Lamar County will start spraying to keep pesky mosquitoes away soon.

The county board of supervisors said mosquito control will begin spraying Monday, April 2.

Leaders urge beekeepers to post signs on their property so those areas can be avoided. Residents can also call Danny Young, the county Mosquito Control Manager, at 601-794-6663.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, there are at least 50 species of mosquitoes found in the state.

Here are some tips to protect yourself and your family from the pesky bugs:

Pick up and haul away all trash piles, broken down washing machines, junk cars, bottles, cans and related items from around houses.

Avoid having open water areas or containers around the house such as puddles, open water tanks, damaged water pipes, tires, etc. that might breed mosquitoes.

Fill tree holes with mortar.

Drill holes in the bottom of tire swings.

Empty or change water in pet dishes, bird baths, horse troughs, etc. at least once a week.

Keep roof gutters clean.

Avoid accumulation of decaying material and garbage in and around the home.

Cover water tanks.

Support natural enemies of insects like birds, frogs, lizards and fish.

Fix any low spots in the yard that hold water for long-term control.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.