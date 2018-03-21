Lady Bobcats fall in national JuCo women’s basketball tourney

Jones County Junior College suffered through a scoreless stretch at one of the worst possible times Wednesday afternoon.

The fourth-ranked Lady Bobcats failed to score over the final 5 minutes, 4 seconds, of its second-round game with No. 20 Trinity Valley, falling78-69 to the Lady Cardinals in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Women’s Basketball Championship at Rip Griffin Center.

JCJC, which received a first-round bye as one of the field’s top eight seeds, led by six points, 67-61, on Nique Cherry’s layup with 6:26 to play, and still held a 69-66 lead with 5:04 left in the game on a pair of Cherry free throws.

Those would be the last points of the game for the Lady Bobcats (26-4).

Trinity Valley (29-5), which opened the tournament Monday with a 51-38 victory over No. 13 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, led JCJC by three points after one quarter and six points at halftime.

The Lady Cardinals led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before the Lady Bobcats rallied to get within 57-55 by the end of the period.

JCJC went up 58-57 on K.K. Tassin’s 3-pointer with 9:55 left in the game, and built the lead to as many as six before their shooting touch deserted the Lady Bobcats down the stretch.

Alexis Tolefree led JCJC with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Kira Bonner added 16 points and Cherry posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Trinity’s Michal Miller led all scorers with 20 points, while Tyasia Moore came off the bench for 16 points and five rebounds. Arleighshya McElroy and Mercedes Brooks each had 13 points and five rebounds.