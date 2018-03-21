Thieves target City of Hattiesburg trucks

Hattiesburg Police said surveillance video appeared to show at least one suspect, with a flashlight, entering Highland Cemetery around 3 a.m. on March 5. (Photo source: hattiesburgms.com)

The City of Hattiesburg is stuck footing the bill after over $800 worth of car batteries were stolen from city-owned trucks.

Hattiesburg Police said surveillance video appeared to show at least one suspect, with a flashlight, entering Highland Cemetery around 3 a.m. on March 5.

The 10 batteries were removed from the exterior housing compartments on five separate vehicles.

A council member questioned the purchase at this week’s meeting, inquiring about security measures at the cemetery on West 7th Street.

At the meeting, Chief Administative Officer Ann Jones said there were changes in security measures to the cemetery following the incident. According to the claims docket, the replacements cost just over $825.

"Because of the incident, we realized there were some deficiencies in our security measures at this facility," Jones said in an email statement Wednesday. "Since it occurred, we have added additional lighting and addressed the angles our security cameras can cover."

Neither a suspect nor the stolen property has been recovered. HPD did not send a release or surveillance photos following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated as petit larceny. If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

