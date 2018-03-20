City congratulates Hattiesburg Lady Tigers for basketball state championship

There will be a parade for the State Champion Lady Tigers, at least that's what Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.

The Hattiesburg High Basketball team was recognized during Tuesday's City Council meeting at City Hall.

"We are pleased to have one of the first teams in at least a decade, if not more, to bring home a state championship to the city of Hattiesburg," said Barker.

The Lady Tigers beat West Jones High School with a buzzer-beater, 48-47, in the class 5A girls basketball state championship earlier this month at the Mississippi Coliseum. It is the school’s first state championship in girls basketball.

At the end of the presentation, Barker said there would be a parade for the state champs. Details have not yet been put together for that parade.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.