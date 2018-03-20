Hattiesburg Firefighters to see a pay raise next month

Members of the Hattiesburg Fire Department will see changes to their paychecks starting next month.

City Council unanimously approved the pay scale alignment for the department Tuesday evening.

The pay scale alignment includes a $1,500 increase, per position, from the base salary with experience. It also includes a several thousand dollar increase for continuing education: $1,000 for an associate's degree or EMT training, $1,000 for a bachelor's degree and $1,000 more for a master's degree. Some firefighters may receive more based on their current position within the department.

City council approved a similar pay scale alignment for the Hattiesburg Police Department in January.

