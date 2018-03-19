New pay scale expected for Hattiesburg Fire Department

Hattiesburg firefighters could soon see a pay raise and a future path for their hard work around the city. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg firefighters could soon see a pay raise and a future path for their hard work around the city.

Council members are expected to approve a pay scale alignment for the department at Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.

"We have always wanted to know where we're at and we're were going, it's always been part of this department," said Interim Fire Chief Stephen Mooney.

The pay scale alignment include a $1,500 increase, per position, from the base salary with experience. It also includes a several thousand dollar increase for continuing education: $1,000 for an associate's degree or EMT training, $1,000 for a bachelor's degree and $1,000 more for a master's degree.

The item was on an agenda last month, but Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker asked city council to table it at the time to give council members more of an opportunity to go over the proposal, since it was the first time presented to them. Council President Carter Carroll said no changes have been made to the original proposal.

City council approved a similar pay scale alignment for the Hattiesburg Police Department in January.

"It's extremely important for them to know where they stand and what they need to do to do to improve themselves and how they can improve themselves, that's why we have this plan set up," said Carroll. "I think it's working well for the police department, I look forward to voting for it tomorrow."

Mooney said right now, there are 107 firefighters in the city, with others on leave.

"The more men we have, the easier it is for everything we do, especially for our rating," said Mooney.

