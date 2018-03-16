Deen-Tate 'End of Watch Ride' set for April 21

Hundreds of bikers will pay tribute to two of Hattiesburg's fallen heroes next month.

The fourth annual Deen-Tate 'End of Watch Ride' is set for Saturday, April 21 at Hattiesburg Cycles.

Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015.

Proceeds from the memorial ride go to the "Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate Memorial Scholarship Fund." The fund gives scholarships to Pine Belt law enforcement and families who have lost an officer or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty.

"Everyday you think about losing them," said Maj. Jamie Tedford, with the Jones County Sheriff's Department. "Our hearts and thoughts and prayers go out to the family as we continue to remember them. They are just heroes in our eyes, but this is a great way to pay tribute to them."

Registration for the 70-mile, round-trip journey through three counties is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hattiesburg Cycles. It costs $35 per rider, which includes a T-shirt, meal ticket and goody bag.

"Seeing all those bikes crank up, the kickstands and then whenever they take off and knowing it's paying tribute to two guys, awesome guys that gave their life in the line of duty, it's humbling," said Tedford.

If you would like to register before the event, you can go to Hattiesburg Cycles or the Hattiesburg Police Department on Klondyke Street.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.