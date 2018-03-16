Severe weather looks possible Monday

Severe weather is back in the forecast for Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk for severe weather (one out of five) but that may increase in the coming days.

What to expect:

We'll be watching for a broken line of storms to move across the Louisiana/Mississippi state line from the west Monday. As it approaches the Pine Belt, the main threats will be heavy rain, flooding, frequent lightning, damaging winds (up to 65 mph) and hail (up to the size of quarters). The tornado threat may be a bit higher than the last few storm systems, but we are still working to get a better handle on those specifics at this time. If one develops, it could be strong (greater than EF-2) but should not be devastating (EF-4 or greater), so please have a severe weather plan. At this time, we are more concerned about the heavy rain, straight-line wind and hail.

Here is a look at the SPC Risk for Sunday. For us, any threat for severe weather wouldn't be until late Sunday night - well after sundown pic.twitter.com/6fpo0dPntw — Nick Lilja (@NickLilja) March 16, 2018

Preparations:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App in the event the power goes out. Therefore, you will still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates on the weather.

What we know right now:

Threats: If a severe storm develops near you, expect heavy rain (with localized flooding), damaging wind (up to 65 mph), hail (up to the size of quarters) and the possibility for a tornado.

Timing: This is still unknown at this time. It could be as early as Sunday night or as late as Monday afternoon.

Still watching Sunday Night into Monday closely for the threat of Severe Weather. SPC has part of the area under a Slight Risk (2/5) & a Day 4 Risk Area. All modes of severe weather would be in play. Timeline is quite large now but will be narrowed down as we get closer. pic.twitter.com/BNIiHp6rbh — Patrick Bigbie WDAM (@PatrickWDAM) March 16, 2018

Unknowns: The specific track of the storm is going to dictate a lot. Once we get a better handle on where the storm system is going, we can have a better handle on what specific thunderstorms may do.

Extra Forecast Details:

You can always find extra forecast details, a more in-depth look at the timeline, or a scientific explanation about the setup on Nick's Blog. If you want to know why this time is different than last time or you are curious about what goes into a severe weather forecast, that is the place to go. There are a lot of extra details and meteorological information to learn about on his blog.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

