Lumberton man sentenced for attempting to bring a gun on an airplane

Kendrick D. Holder Jr. , 27, was sentenced to 30 months in the Bureau of Prisons and ordered to pay over $3,000 (Photo source: Jones County Sheriff's Department.)

A Lumberton man is going to prison for attempting to bring a gun on an airplane at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Kendrick D. Holder Jr. , 27, was sentenced to 30 months in the Bureau of Prisons and ordered to pay over $3,000, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced Tuesday. Holder previously pleaded guilty to the offense in December of 2017.

On May 6, 2016, Holder was stopped while attempting to board flight 2865 to Dallas/Fort Worth. Within his carry-on bag was a loaded Smith and Wesson 40-caliber firearm. This conduct violated Title 49 Section 4605(b)(1) United States Code.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, the gun was stolen out of Lamar County.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Southeast Mississippi Safe Streets Task Force in Hattiesburg, which is made up of special agents from the FBI and law enforcement officer from the Office of the Mississippi State Auditor, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Hattiesburg Police Department, with assistance from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Jay Golden was the prosecutor for the case.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.