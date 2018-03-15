Dog struck with a machete in Petal

A dog struck by a machete is in intensive care at a local veterinarian hospital.

Dr. Christine Gibson with Panther Pet Hospital in Petal said the adult dog, named Carl, was brought into their clinic Wednesday with a gash on it's back. The people who brought in the dog said it was stuck with a machete by a teenager.

Carl had surgery and is recovering from the machete wound, but Dr. Gibson said he was also exposed to Parvo, an infection that requires intensive care and wound therapy. Carl is in the hospital's isolation ward, receiving 24-hour care.

Dr. Gibson said the dog was also about 20-pounds underweight, malnourished and has was appears to be puncture wounds around it's head and face.

If you would like to help with Carl's treatment, please contact the Panther Pet Hospital.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.