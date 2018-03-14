Go inside Gulf Wars XXVII in Lumberton

Thousand of people are spending the week in the Middle Ages, right here in the Pine Belt. (Photo source: WDAM.)

Gulf Wars XXVII is underway at Kings Arrow Ranch in Lumberton. The event features camping, music, arts and crafts and other aspects of life from approximately 600-1600 A.D.

"It's like going to Disney World, except it's real life for us," said Paula Bowers. "Instead of going through the attractions, we get to live through it and experience it."

Bowers is from Little Rock, Arkansas and spends her days in the 'Early Period Life' area, baking fresh bread. She built an oven about seven years ago that stays on the ranch throughout the year.

"The camaraderie, the stepping back in time, the chosen family," said Bowers. "It's people from all walks of life that you would never come in contact with and they become important to you."

"It's nice to step away and relax," said Mistress Bridget Edan. She is from Kansas City, Missouri and has been attending Gulf Wars for 24 years.

"Share information with my friends and other people and enjoy this experience," Edan said.

The annual gathering began in 1991. Others take place in Arizona, Kansas and Pennsylvania.

