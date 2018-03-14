Pet wallaby goes missing in Mississippi

The search is on for an unusual pet in Lamar County. Jeff the wallaby escaped from his owner's fenced yard Tuesday. The small kangaroo was spotted on 4th Street and then Cole Road that night.

Jeff’s owner, Logan Whitehead, said his roommates alerted him about his missing pet. Whitehead, who is on vacation in Florida at Walt Disney World, believes Jeff got scared because he hadn’t seen his owner in days. Whitehead said wallaby’s get attached to their caretakers.

Whitehead urges anyone who sees Jeff to not pick him up, because he’s “skittish” when it comes to strangers. He also advises not to approach him, he’ll approach you.

According to Whitehead, Jeff the wallaby loves bread and bananas and drinks water.

If anyone sees Jeff, call the Hub City Humane Society or Whitehead at 601-543-3583. Whitehead said his roommates, who are familiar with the animal, will come pick him up.

