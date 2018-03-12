Lady Bobcats awarded 4th seed, 1st-round bye in national JuCo ba - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lady Bobcats awarded 4th seed, 1st-round bye in national JuCo basketball tournament

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Junior College Sports Information Department

The Jones County Junior College Lady Bobcats were tabbed as the No. 4 seed in the 24-team field for next week’s National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I women’s basketball tournament.

As one of the top eight seeds, JCJC (26-3) received a first-round bye and will await the winner of the March 19 opening round game between 14th-seeded Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and 20th-seeded Trinity (Texas) College.

That second-round game will tip at 1 p.m. on March 21 at Lubbock Christian College’s Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Under JCJC head coach Missy Bilderback, the Lady Bobcats this season defended both their Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges and Region 23 crowns in earning a berth in the Division I national tournament for a second consecutive season.

In 2016-17, Bilderback led the Lady Bobcats to a best-ever 30-2 season that included the program’s first appearance in the national tournament. JCJC went 2-1 in Lubbock last year to finish among the top eight teams in the country.

Bilderback is 75-12 in less than three seasons at the helm of the Lady Bobcats.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Perry Central baseball enjoying record season

    Perry Central baseball enjoying record season

  • Perry Central baseball enjoying record season

    Perry Central baseball enjoying record season

    Friday, April 27 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-27 22:03:46 GMT
    Perry Central baseball. Courtesy: WDAMPerry Central baseball. Courtesy: WDAM
    Perry Central baseball. Courtesy: WDAMPerry Central baseball. Courtesy: WDAM

    Three years after taking over the Perry Central baseball program, coach Josh Anderson has led the Bulldogs to their first Region 8-2A title in school history. Perry Central (17-7) is having a record season in New Augusta.

    More >>

    Three years after taking over the Perry Central baseball program, coach Josh Anderson has led the Bulldogs to their first Region 8-2A title in school history. Perry Central (17-7) is having a record season in New Augusta.

    More >>

  • Sumrall battles defending state champion West Lauderdale

    Sumrall battles defending state champion West Lauderdale

    •   
Powered by Frankly