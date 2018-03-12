Lady Bobcats awarded 4th seed, 1st-round bye in national JuCo basketball tournament

Jones County Junior College Sports Information Department

The Jones County Junior College Lady Bobcats were tabbed as the No. 4 seed in the 24-team field for next week’s National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I women’s basketball tournament.

As one of the top eight seeds, JCJC (26-3) received a first-round bye and will await the winner of the March 19 opening round game between 14th-seeded Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and 20th-seeded Trinity (Texas) College.

That second-round game will tip at 1 p.m. on March 21 at Lubbock Christian College’s Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Under JCJC head coach Missy Bilderback, the Lady Bobcats this season defended both their Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges and Region 23 crowns in earning a berth in the Division I national tournament for a second consecutive season.

In 2016-17, Bilderback led the Lady Bobcats to a best-ever 30-2 season that included the program’s first appearance in the national tournament. JCJC went 2-1 in Lubbock last year to finish among the top eight teams in the country.

Bilderback is 75-12 in less than three seasons at the helm of the Lady Bobcats.

