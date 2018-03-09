Lady Bobcats repeat as Region 23 champs - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lady Bobcats repeat as Region 23 champs

By Jonathan Marshall, Sports Reporter
The closings affect the Greene County and Jasper County centers. (Photo source: JCJC) The closings affect the Greene County and Jasper County centers. (Photo source: JCJC)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Ole Miss signee Alexis Tolefree dropped 50 points to lead Jones County Junior College to it's second straight Region 23 women's basketball championship Friday, defeating Co-Lin 98-74.

The fifth-ranked Lady Bobcats will advance to the national tournament (March 19-24) in Lubbock, Texas.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

