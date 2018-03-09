Phone scam asking for donations for state fire service

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal is warning of callers asking for donations for state fire services.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has received numerous reports of phone solicitations for the Fallen Firefighters Association and the Mississippi Firefighters Association.

The State Fire Academy has also received reports of someone contacting fire departments seeking donations for the Mississippi State Fire Academy.

“These organizations and the State Fire Academy do not raise funds in this manner; these calls are most often scams operating in our state. Do not give out any personal information via phone or email to anyone who calls you about a donation like this,” State Fire Marshall Mike Chaney said in a press release.

Anyone who receives such a call can report the number to the Consumer Division of the Attorney General’s Office at 601-359-4230 or 1-800-281-4418.

