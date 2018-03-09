Man carrying a rifle on Laurel High campus arrested early Friday

A man is behind bars after carrying a rifle around Laurel High School early Friday morning.

The Laurel Police Department said an officer observed Erich Matthew Taylor, 30, on the grounds around 2 a.m.

Taylor was taken into custody and faces one count of Possession of a Weapon on School Property.

Although there is no information of a direct threat to Laurel High School and no students were present at the time of the incident, Laurel Police said this is a serious offense and is being charged as such.

LPD has been in constant communication with the LSD Police in reference to the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, please call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

