Officials seeking information in Petal house fire investigation

The Petal Fire Department is asking anybody who may have information about a house fire early Friday morning to contact authorities.

Crews responded to the home on Charles Street just before 2:30 a.m. The family was not home when the fire broke out.

Petal Fire Chief Marion Sims said officials were questioning people about the fire Friday afternoon.

The cause is still under investigation at this time.

If you have any information regarding the fire, please contact the Petal Fire Department or Petal Police Department.

