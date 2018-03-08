JCJC baseball, softball teams ranked No. 1 nationally

A bit of history was made earlier this week.

The Jones County Junior College baseball and softball teams were both ranked No. 1 in the first 2018 NJCAA Division II regular-season polls released Tuesday.

The Lady Bobcats (19-1, 6-0 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges) were ranked second in January’s preseason poll.

Then, Jones whipped preseason No. 1 LSU-Eunice 13-3 in five innings and 14-6 in six innings on Feb. 9 to make an early-season statement.

The Lady Bobcats’ only loss came in a 2-1 decision against Division I Southern Union in the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Ala.

JCJC head softball coach Chris Robinson has his Lady Bobcats riding an 11-game winning streak after sweeping a MACJC doubleheader Wednesday from No. 7 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Biloxi High School.

Karli Perque had a no-hitter through six innings before settling for a one-hit, 12-strikeout effort as JCJC won the first game 4-0. In the second game, Taylor Murray hit a home run and double and drove in three runs in a 10-2 victory.

The Lady Bobcats return to MACJC play at 3 p.m. Friday, hosting Coahoma Community College at Community Bank Park.

Just behind JCJC in the first softball poll is Des Moines Area Community College, which will visit the Lady Bobcats at 6 p.m. Sunday

The Bobcats baseball team, ranked No.1 in the preseason poll, has opened the season 13-1, including a doubleheader sweep of preseason No. 5 Division I Dyersburg State (Tennessee) and Wednesday’s twin-killing against Baton Rouge Community College.

JCJC’s only loss was a 5-4 road decision to Division I Shelton State in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Wednesday, JCJC took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and held on for a 6-5 win. In game two, starting pitcher Conner Brune came up with 10 strikeouts in five innings to help the Bobcats to a 7-5 victory.

JCJC travels to No.2 LSU-Eunice Saturday.

Pearl River Community College was ranked at No. 12 in the first regular-season baseball poll.

The complete baseball and softball rankings are at listed at www.njcaa.org

