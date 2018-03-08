Student taken into custody for shooting threat at West Jones HS

A ninth-grader has been taken into custody after a report he threatened to do harm, with a gun, to students at West Jones High School. (Photo source: WDAM.)

A ninth-grader has been taken into custody after a report he threatened to do harm, with a gun, to students at West Jones High School.

Superintendent Tommy Parker said the boy was taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff's Department Thursday and transported to youth court. The boy was at home at the time.

Parker said administration at West Jones had been addressing the possible threats by the student, both Monday and Tuesday, but could not confirm a credible threat.

As a precautionary measure, Parker said the district and boy's parent decided to serve the student educationally at home as rumors continued to spread on social media.

Parker said a student came forward Thursday morning to report he heard the threat first hand from the student several weeks ago.

The school district will determine disciplinary action, whether it be suspension or suspension with a recommendation for expulsion, after the youth court's investigation.