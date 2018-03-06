Pavilion project set for Sullivan Park

Some new additions will soon be added to a Hattiesburg park.

City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a bid for a pavilion project at DeWitt Sullivan Park. The contract for the project is just over $214,000.

Right now, Sullivan Park has a walking trail, a few benches, trash cans and lights off Old Airport Road. Javon Cooper, who lives near the park, told WDAM he'd like to see improvements in the open space, especially for children in the area.

"They love coming over here, but when it rains or they want to relax or get out of the sun, where are they going to go?" Cooper said.

When I showed Cooper the plan for the pavilion, he shared his excitement.

"I think it will be great," said Cooper. "It will give people actual place to come and relax, hang out, socialize."



Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown said the project is something the community asked him for during his campaign.

"It's always good to get outdoors when the weather is nice with your family, whether it be a picnic, birthday party or family reunion," said Brown. "I think it will be very helpful and hopefully we can get more things done like this in the future."

"Even the smallest change makes a big impact," Cooper said.

