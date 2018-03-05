The overnight severe weather threat for March 5th/6th

Severe weather is back in the forecast for tonight and into tomorrow morning. (Photo source: WDAM First Alert Weather Team)

Severe weather is back in the forecast for tonight and into tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a section of our area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. That is a one out of five, on the scale where five is the most severe threat.

What to expect:

Showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area tonight between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.The storms could produce heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail. The tornado threat is quite low, but isn't zero. This isn't going to be a widespread severe weather event, but a few storms may be severe, so please stay weather aware tonight.

As anticipated by the Karrie Meter (or the @KarrieLeggettBr Stress-O-Meter) we are no longer under a Marginal Risk for severe storms. That said, I still expect to see some stronger storms tonight with heavy rain, lightning, gusty wind and small hail pic.twitter.com/75Exy2EMvs — Nick Lilja (@NickLilja) March 5, 2018

We know that a lot of you choose to stay awake overnight during widespread severe weather events. Since this is not one of those events, you may choose to leave your phone on, with the ringer turned up, and your programmed NOAA Weather Radio active tonight.

Preparations:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Extra Forecast Details:

You can always find extra forecast details and a more in-depth look at the timeline on Nick's Blog. In fact, there is already a write-up on this storm system and event. If you want to know why this time is different than last time or you are curious about what goes into a severe weather forecast, that is the place to go. There is a lot of extra details and meteorological information to learn about on his blog.

