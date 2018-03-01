Weekend forecast looking beautiful - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Weekend forecast looking beautiful

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Forecast models continue to show plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 70 degrees in the afternoon.
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

No weather worries this weekend. Get out and enjoy the outdoors Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast models continue to show plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 70 degrees in the afternoon. A double-shot of cooler, drier Canadian air will be settling across the southeast this weekend, ushering in some great conditions to get out on the Trace, go fishing, or just have a backyard barbecue. 

The front that moved through during the day Thursday brought the first push of cooler, drier air. Because it was too far away from the area of low pressure centered around the Great Lakes, we didn't see much rain. The abrupt wind shift and breezy conditions we felt was as bad as it got.

A second push of cooler, drier air showed up Thursday evening. As the pressure gradient behind the front relaxes, the wind will calm down. But it will feel almost chilly compared to the last few days. 

If you are taking part in Read Across America Day, it would be a good day to read outside on Friday.

Saturday will be another good day to read a book. At Chain Park in Hattiesbug, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids up to 7 years old are invited to come down and do just that.

The renaissance-themed days at the Hattiesburg Zoo are happening this weekend, too!

