USM hopes to learn from UT-Martin loss

Southern Miss won the series over Tennessee-Martin with two convincing victories by a combined 29 runs.

However, the Golden Eagles tripped up in the series finale, falling to the Skyhawks 13-10 after trailing 11-1 at one time in the game.

“We got to come out the gate better than that in all honesty,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “You look at the first three innings, we’re down 5-1 after three innings. We’ve got to have a better start. Moving forward, there’s some guys that are going to have to put on their big boy pants and get after it for us because right now they’re just not.”

The loss drops USM to 5-2 as it plans a trip to the University of New Orleans on Tuesday. Berry holds a high standard for the Eagles – higher than the 2-2 record they posted this past week.



“I think guys that we’re counting on are not getting it done for us right now in the early season,” Berry said. “I think we’ve got confidence in them. They need to start showing confidence in themselves. There’s a challenge every day that you come out here for the whole team, coaches and everybody. We’re wearing a target on our back – we know that but we need to understand that.”

“We just have to learn from it and just feel that bad taste in your mouth and don’t let it happen again,” said USM junior infielder Luke Reynolds. “I think this is probably good for us honestly. We’re going to learn from it, we’re going to bounce back. We’re excited to go to New Orleans Tuesday and looking forward to it.”

