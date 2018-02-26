Hattiesburg Fire Department defeats Police Department in basketball showdown

Lady Eagle basketball snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a 60-53 win over UTEP. Junior Megan Brown led Southern Miss (14-13, 6-8 Conference USA) with a career-high 22 points.

However, the more highly-contested matchup came at halftime of USM’s win. The Hattiesburg Fire Department battled the Hattiesburg Police Department on center-court of Reed-Green Coliseum.

In a six-minute game filled with air balls and ill-advised passes, the firefighters prevailed with a 6-4 victory and were named “Guns N’ Hoses” champions.

“HPD, the boys in blue, they're our brothers,” said HFD engineer Brian Duncan. “We work side by side with these guys all the time so anytime we can come together and do something that’s entertaining and fun, especially when we’re helping out USM, it’s entertaining for us and hopefully it’s entertaining for the fans and we love it. We’ve beat them the last two games in flag football, we’ve always got a better team in softball. So, we just wanted to go ahead and solidify all three sports, knock this one out and take this one to the house.”

"It's always a treat when we're able to play against our brothers and sisters over at the Fire Department,” said Lieutenant LaTosha Myers-Mitchell. “Unfortunately, we didn’t win today because they did a lot of cheating but we’re coming back for them. When we have real refs, because they cheated, that’s the only way they can beat us. But, it was fun and we’d love to do it again.”

