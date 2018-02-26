Hattiesburg Youth Soccer host annual tournament

The Hattiesburg Youth Soccer Association hosted its annual spring classic tournament on Saturday from early morning to early evening.

Tatum Park, Sacred Heart, PCS, Hattiesburg High and William Carey served as sites for the 157 teams from across the southeast competing in the tournament.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Matthew Boyd, president of Hattiesburg Youth Soccer. “We’ve always strived for 150 teams so meeting that 157 team is a huge goal of ours. We’re very proud of [it].”

