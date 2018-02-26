Hattiesburg Youth Soccer host annual tournament

Southern Miss won the series over Tennessee-Martin with two convincing victories by a combined 29 runs. However, the Golden Eagles tripped up in the series finale, falling to the Skyhawks 13-10 after trailing 11-1 at one time in the game.More >>
Lady Eagle basketball snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a 60-53 win over UTEP. Junior Megan Brown led Southern Miss (14-13, 6-8 Conference USA) with a career-high 22 points. However, the more highly-contested matchup came at halftime of USM’s win. The Hattiesburg Fire Department battled the Hattiesburg Police Department on center-court of Reed-Green Coliseum. In a six-minute game filled with air balls and ill-advised passes, the firefighters prevailed with a 6-4.More >>
