'Serve Day' at Carterville Baptist Church

The Carterville Baptist Church held its first ever 'Serve Day.'

Connections Pastor Reid Guy says that over 200 members volunteered to work various projects across the Pine Belt in Hattiesburg, Petal, and Purvis.

Projects included making care packages, community cleanups, various landscaping projects and other similar projects.

Guy says the church served in 13 different projects.

He says he hopes the community will know that Carterville Baptist is there for them.

"So, hopefully today when we leave here, people in our community will see us in our red shirts and people will know that Carterville Baptist Church cares for our community," says Guy.