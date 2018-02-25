USM wins series over UT-Martin, falters in finale

Following a 13-4 win over Tennessee-Martin to begin the day, it looked as if Southern Miss was on its way to a clean sweep of the Skyhawks.

However, the Golden Eagles dug themselves an 11-1 hole in the weekend finale and eventually fell to UT-Martin 13-10.

The Skyhawks led 7-1 in the fifth inning before JoJo Allen’s grand slam opened the game wide open. The Golden Eagles fought back – Luke Reynolds’ fourth homer of the season was a three-run bomb over left field and cut the deficit to 11-8 in the seventh inning.

However, Blake Davis two-run single in the eighth extended UT-Martin’s lead to 13-9 and was ultimately too much for USM to overcome.

“They got to be able to understand those games are gone after the first two games especially the doubleheader like we played today,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “It's a long day. I told them at the beginning in the team meeting up there – this is going to be a long day. But we gotta control we can control. We understand that. We gotta come out and compete. We didn't compete enough for a complete day. You hope you learn from the loss. There's as much to learn from success as there is failure. Unfortunately, we have a chance to learn from the failure today of losing this third game of the series.”

Southern Miss (5-2) visits the University of New Orleans on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles don’t return home until March 9 against Georgia Southern.

