HIGHLIGHTS: Boys basketball playoffs

Collins advanced the quarterfinals of the MHSAA playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM

Eight boys basketball teams from around the Pine Belt advanced to the quarterfinals of the MHSAA playoffs. Here’s a look at all the scores from Saturday’s games:

Forest Hill (66) Laurel (54)

Collins (76) Pisgah (43)

Hattiesburg (67) Long Beach (54)

Jefferson Davis County (56) Franklin County (41)

Terry (67) Petal (51)

Wayne County (54) Wingfield (44)

Bay Springs (80) West Lincoln (53)

Heidelberg (47) Amite County (56)

Tylertown (82) Hazlehurst (78)

Stone (75) Pearl River Central (57)

The quarterfinals begin on Thursday in Jackson. Here’s the schedule of events:

Class 1A

Okolona vs. East Marion – 3/1 (10:30 a.m.)

Class 2A

Ingomar vs. Bay Springs – 3/2 (9:00 a.m.)

South Delta vs. Collins – 3/2 (10:30 a.m.)

Class 3A

Tylertown vs. (winner of Amanda Elzy at Choctaw County) – 3/3 (10:30 a.m.)

Jefferson Davis County vs. Ruleville Central – 3/3 (1:30 p.m.)

Class 5A

Olive Branch vs. Wayne County – 3/2 (4:00 p.m.)

Stone vs. Callaway – 3/2 (5:30 p.m.)

Canton vs. Hattiesburg – 3/2 (8:30 p.m.)

