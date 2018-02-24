Annual Black Heritage Parade held in Collins

The annual Black Heritage Parade begins in Collins Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Floats, marching bands and motorcycle clubs took to the streets of Collins Saturday for an annual event in celebration of Black History Month.

A Black Heritage Parade also featured young royalty and lots of classic cars.

It was the highlight of the 21st Black Heritage Celebration in Covington County.

The parade headed down Main Street and made its way to Collins High School.

The theme for this year's celebration was, "Success Always Leaves Footprints."

