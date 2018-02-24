Annual encampment raises funds to preserve John Ford Home

Hundreds of South Mississippians gathered in Marion County Saturday to raise money to help preserve one of the oldest and most historic homes in the Pine Belt.

The 5th annual Ford's Encampment in Sandy Hook brought in funds for the John Ford Home.

It was built in 1809 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

It is known as the oldest frontier-style home in the Pearl River Valley and is owned by the Marion County Historical Society.

Many frontier, War of 1812 and Civil War re-enactors were among those who participated in the encampment.

"The man that owned the home was one of the original signers of the Mississippi constitution in 1817," said Ken Knopp, a volunteer with the Marion County Historical Society. "In fact, the boundary lines between the State of Alabama and Mississippi were actually drawn inside this home

back in 1815. And then of course, there was a big raid through here by the Yankees in 1864, so we're portraying several periods at once, with all kinds of different re-enactors and various historians."

The home is also known as a temporary residence for Gen. Andrew Jackson as he made his way to the Battle of New Orleans in 1815.

"He went from here directly to New Orleans, where he fought the Battle of New Orleans, which was the turning point for the War of 1812 and then of course, he went on from that fame to be president of the United States," said Knopp.

The encampment also featured tours of the home as well as 19th century and Choctaw Native-American dance demonstrations.

