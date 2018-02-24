A Day for Gentry in Columbia; People in the community come together to celebrate 'Gentry Day.' (Photo Source: Shannon Sledge Facebook Page)

People in the community came together once again in support of Gentry Terrell, this time in celebration of 'Gentry Day.'

Gentry Terrell, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, Stage 4 Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Dozens across the county showed up and showed out in support of the 5-year-old.

Amy Terrell, the mother of Gentry, says the support they've received has been overwhelming.

"It's very overwhelming and it's just a great," Terrell said. "It's just overwhelming support for us to see our county come together to support us and Gentry."

The celebration included food, games, live music and even a womanless beauty pageant.

Amy Terrell says since she put it out about her daughter's condition, the support has been overwhelming.

"We have learned from day one that we are not in this alone," Terrell said. "By just putting it out there and knowing that other people from across our county, from across our state, across the nation are praying with us and just supporting us wherever we go. People that I don't even know, they see me at Walmart and they're like we were reading your story, we're lifting Gentry. That means so much more than any monetary support."

Amy says now that Gentry is finished with radiation, they are "prayfully" considering their next steps.

"She's doing really well," Terrell said. "There's several clinical trials that we're looking at but right now, no definite decisions have been made. So we're just going to celebrate each day, live life, and try to continue on as a normal kindergartner as much as we can."

People in the community says they are proud of how everyone came together.

For updates on Gentry and her progress, you can follow this link: Prayer for Gentry #GENTRYSTRONG.