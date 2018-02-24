A Day for Gentry in Columbia - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

A Day for Gentry in Columbia

By Quametra Wilborn, Reporter
Connect
A Day for Gentry in Columbia; People in the community come together to celebrate 'Gentry Day.' (Photo Source: Shannon Sledge Facebook Page) A Day for Gentry in Columbia; People in the community come together to celebrate 'Gentry Day.' (Photo Source: Shannon Sledge Facebook Page)
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

People in the community came together once again in support of Gentry Terrell, this time in celebration of 'Gentry Day.'

Gentry Terrell, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, Stage 4 Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Dozens across the county showed up and showed out in support of the 5-year-old.

Amy Terrell, the mother of Gentry, says the support they've received has been overwhelming.  

"It's very overwhelming and it's just a great," Terrell said. "It's just overwhelming support for us to see our county come together to support us and Gentry."

The celebration included food, games, live music and even a womanless beauty pageant.

Amy Terrell says since she put it out about her daughter's condition, the support has been overwhelming.

"We have learned from day one that we are not in this alone," Terrell said. "By just putting it out there and knowing that other people from across our county, from across our state, across the nation are praying with us and just supporting us wherever we go. People that I don't even know, they see me at Walmart and they're like we were reading your story, we're lifting Gentry. That means so much more than any monetary support."

Amy says now that Gentry is finished with radiation, they are "prayfully" considering their next steps.

"She's doing really well," Terrell said. "There's several clinical trials that we're looking at but right now, no definite decisions have been made. So we're just going to celebrate each day, live life, and try to continue on as a normal kindergartner as much as we can."

People in the community says they are proud of how everyone came together.

For updates on Gentry and her progress, you can follow this link: Prayer for Gentry #GENTRYSTRONG.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Annual Black Heritage Parade held in Collins

    Annual Black Heritage Parade held in Collins

    Saturday, February 24 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-02-25 00:15:01 GMT
    The annual Black Heritage Parade begins in Collins Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.The annual Black Heritage Parade begins in Collins Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
    The annual Black Heritage Parade begins in Collins Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.The annual Black Heritage Parade begins in Collins Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

    Floats, marching bands and motorcycle clubs took to the streets of Collins Saturday for an annual event in celebration of Black History Month.   A Black Heritage Parade also featured young royalty and lots of classic cars.  It was the highlight of the 21st Black Heritage Celebration in Covington County. The parade headed down Main Street and made its way to Collins High School.  The theme for this year's celebration was, "Success Always Leaves Footprints.&...

    More >>

    Floats, marching bands and motorcycle clubs took to the streets of Collins Saturday for an annual event in celebration of Black History Month.   A Black Heritage Parade also featured young royalty and lots of classic cars.  It was the highlight of the 21st Black Heritage Celebration in Covington County. The parade headed down Main Street and made its way to Collins High School.  The theme for this year's celebration was, "Success Always Leaves Footprints.&...

    More >>

  • Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges Hall: Ban assault weapons

    Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges Hall: Ban assault weapons

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-02-23 04:14:23 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 6:59 PM EST2018-02-24 23:59:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., accompanied by fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus express disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision on Shelby County v. Holder tha...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., accompanied by fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus express disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision on Shelby County v. Holder tha...
    Longtime U.S. Rep John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.More >>
    Longtime U.S. Rep John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.More >>

  • Annual encampment raises funds to preserve John Ford Home

    Annual encampment raises funds to preserve John Ford Home

    Saturday, February 24 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-02-24 23:57:58 GMT
    The 5th annual Ford's Encampment raised money to help preserve the historic John Ford Home. Photo credit WDAM.The 5th annual Ford's Encampment raised money to help preserve the historic John Ford Home. Photo credit WDAM.
    The 5th annual Ford's Encampment raised money to help preserve the historic John Ford Home. Photo credit WDAM.The 5th annual Ford's Encampment raised money to help preserve the historic John Ford Home. Photo credit WDAM.

    Hundreds of South Mississippians gathered in Marion County Saturday to raise money to help preserve one of the oldest and most historic homes in the Pine Belt.  The 5th annual Ford's Encampment in Sandy Hook brought in funds for the John Ford Home.  It was built in 1809 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is known as the oldest frontier-style home in the Pearl River Valley and is owned by the Marion County Historical Society.   ...

    More >>

    Hundreds of South Mississippians gathered in Marion County Saturday to raise money to help preserve one of the oldest and most historic homes in the Pine Belt.  The 5th annual Ford's Encampment in Sandy Hook brought in funds for the John Ford Home.  It was built in 1809 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is known as the oldest frontier-style home in the Pearl River Valley and is owned by the Marion County Historical Society.   ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly