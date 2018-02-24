A Day for Gentry in Columbia

Floats, marching bands and motorcycle clubs took to the streets of Collins Saturday for an annual event in celebration of Black History Month. A Black Heritage Parade also featured young royalty and lots of classic cars. It was the highlight of the 21st Black Heritage Celebration in Covington County. The parade headed down Main Street and made its way to Collins High School. The theme for this year's celebration was, "Success Always Leaves Footprints.&...More >>
Floats, marching bands and motorcycle clubs took to the streets of Collins Saturday for an annual event in celebration of Black History Month. A Black Heritage Parade also featured young royalty and lots of classic cars. It was the highlight of the 21st Black Heritage Celebration in Covington County. The parade headed down Main Street and made its way to Collins High School. The theme for this year's celebration was, "Success Always Leaves Footprints.&...More >>
Hundreds of South Mississippians gathered in Marion County Saturday to raise money to help preserve one of the oldest and most historic homes in the Pine Belt. The 5th annual Ford's Encampment in Sandy Hook brought in funds for the John Ford Home. It was built in 1809 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is known as the oldest frontier-style home in the Pearl River Valley and is owned by the Marion County Historical Society. ...More >>
Hundreds of South Mississippians gathered in Marion County Saturday to raise money to help preserve one of the oldest and most historic homes in the Pine Belt. The 5th annual Ford's Encampment in Sandy Hook brought in funds for the John Ford Home. It was built in 1809 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is known as the oldest frontier-style home in the Pearl River Valley and is owned by the Marion County Historical Society. ...More >>
People in the community came together once again in support of Gentry Terrell, this time in celebration of 'Gentry Day.'More >>
People in the community came together once again in support of Gentry Terrell, this time in celebration of 'Gentry Day.'More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department will face each-other in a pick-up basketball game at halftime during the Southern Miss Lady Eagle basketball game against UTEP.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department will face each-other in a pick-up basketball game at halftime during the Southern Miss Lady Eagle basketball game against UTEP.More >>