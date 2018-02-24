Nick Sandlin's 14 strikeouts helps USM to 16-2 win over UT-Martin

Nick Sandlin struck out a career-high nine batters in USM's 16-2 win over UT-Martin. Courtesy: WDAM

Less than 24 hours after scheduling a weekend series with Tennessee-Martin, Southern Miss laced it up against the Skyhawks at Pete Taylor Park.

Granted, it took a three-hour rain delay before the contest finally began. But when it was all said and done, the Golden Eagles walked away with a 16-2 win.

USM’s fourth victory of the year was highlighted by junior Nick Sandlin’s career-high 14 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Sandlin gave up just three hits and zero runs, improving to 2-0 this season.

Southern Miss (4-1) hosts UT-Martin in a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.