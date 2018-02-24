Go-ahead grand slam keeps JCJC undefeated

No. 1 Jones County Junior College grabbed two wins over Dyersburg State in a Friday doubleheader.

Following the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Eagles in the morning, JCJC capped off the day with a come-from-behind 7-6 win to improve to 8-0.

Tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning, Dyersburg’s Reed Smith blasted a grand slam to put the Eagles up 5-1. However, the Bobcats chipped away and eventually struck back with a grand slam of their own off the bat of Luther Woullard.

Woullard’s four-run shot in the sixth inning gave JCJC a 7-6 lead and the eventual win.

The Bobcats travel to Shelton State (Ala.) on Tuesday.



