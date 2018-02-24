Sacred Heart girls bring home fifth state title in six years

The Sacred Heart girls soccer team has won five state championships in the last six seasons. Courtesy: WDAM

For the fifth time in six seasons, Sacred Heart girls soccer brought home a state championship trophy to Hattiesburg.

The Lady Crusaders defeated St. Andrew’s 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to capture their second straight state title.

For many of the Sacred Heart players, 2018’s championship season wasn’t their first rodeo. Head coach Joseph “Papa” Falla and his son Joe – coach of the Crusaders – have built a winning tradition at Sacred Heart.

“Going in [to the season], not necessarily with the mindset that we're going to win every year,” said Sacred Heart sophomore Gabby Falla. “But to have a winning mentality of winning every game and trying to get to the very last game.”

“We go into every game thinking we're going to win this even if we're playing the [class] 6A state champion,” said Sacred Heart junior Jessica Hyde. “We think we have a chance just because that's our mindset. I know we said in the locker room before [Saturday’s] game, ‘We don't lose.’ And we didn't.”



