8 girls basketball teams from the Pine Belt advance to quarterfinals

Eight high school girls basketball teams from the Pine Belt area advanced the quarterfinals of the MHSAA playoffs on Friday. Here's all the scores from Friday's second round action:

Girls

West Jones (73) Wingfield (53)

Oak Grove (42) Brandon (41)

Hattiesburg (68) Laurel (49)

Puckett (63) Taylorsville (45)

Pelahatchie (53) Bay Springs (37)

North Forrest (59) Amite County (58)

Collins (56) West Lincoln (53)

East Marion (55) Stringer (28)

Leake County (67) Lumberton (50)

Jefferson Davis County (35) Jefferson County (19)

Hazlehurst (43) Tylertown (41)

Lanier (53) Northeast Jones (40)

Brookhaven (61) South Jones (58)

Boys

East Marion (72) Stringer (55)

The quarterfinals at Jackson State University begin on Thursday, March 2. Here's a look at the matchups by classification:

Class 1A

Biggersville vs. East Marion (March 1)

Class 2A

Coahoma County vs. North Forrest (March 2)

Leland vs. Collins (March 2)

Class 3A

Choctaw County vs. Jefferson Davis County (March 3)

Class 5A

Holmes Central vs. West Jones (March 2)

Neshoba Central vs. Hattiesburg (March 2)

Class 6A

Oak Grove vs. Tupelo (March 3)

