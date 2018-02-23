Lamar Co. supervisors encourage homeowners to cash in on fire rating change

With the recent improvement of fire ratings from three districts in Lamar County, home owners should be seeing a savings on their insurance rates. (Photo source: WDAM)

With the recent improvement of fire ratings from three districts in Lamar County, home owners should be seeing a savings on their insurance rates.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors is encouraging homeowners to reach out to their insurance agents to take advantage of the savings after hearing multiple complaints from residents.

Southeast, Southwest, and Oak Grove fire districts improved from level 8 to level 7, according to county records.

“Our fire departments have worked hard to obtain that," said Lamar County Supervisor Steve Lampton. "They’ve met the criteria that’s required by the state to do that, and for it not to be acknowledged by an insurance company, if mine didn’t go down, I’d be hunting me a new insurance company.”

County Administrator Jody Waits said they continue getting reports of insurance agencies not honoring the change.

“As a result, several of them have had a lower fire ratings from the rating bureau, which is significate, that should save the homeowners money on their insurance,” Waits said. “We have been getting word from some homeowners that that’s not the case.”

Lampton said its significate enough for all homeowners to care about.

“Usually you’re looking at about 15, maybe 20 percent difference, going from a town class 8 to a town class 7,” said Lampton. “I spent 34 years in the insurance business, and when you see a town class rate, your phones automatically going to ring because people realize that they should be seeing reductions in the premium, but yeah, your first phone call should be to your insurance agent.”

Both said they are proud of the departments on their accomplishments for the county.

“We are very proud of the fire departments and the fire protection districts and the work they’ve done,” said Waits. “Whether it be installing fire hydrants, working with water and sewer districts or whether its increasing water shuttles or manpower or training, equipment, they’re working diligently.”

“We work towards that every day," Lampton said. "Our fire coordinator is very diligent in that fact. We’ve got the greatest volunteers in the country, and we’re extremely proud of where we are with the volunteer fire department."

