Four people arrested on drug, weapon charges in Jones County

A search warrant executed Friday landed four people behind bars in Jones County on drug and firearm possession charges.

Deputies searched the 100 block of Brown Drive in eastern Jones County and recovered suspected methamphetamine, prescription amphetamine pills, assorted drug paraphernalia, several firearms, several thousand dollars in cash and many items suspected to be stolen property, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Department press release.

Four people were taken in custody and charged, according to the release:

Charles Couch Jr., 33, of Laurel, was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Vincent Bryan Strickland, 42, of Laurel, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Tyrel Gray, 34, of Ellisville, and Sky Randall, 18, of Laurel, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Couch, Strickland and Gray all have previous felony convictions.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is also seeking another individual, Shawn Thrash, for multiple felony drug and weapon charges.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147. Your name will be kept confidential.

