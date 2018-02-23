Two arrest in Jones County for drug possession, trespassing

Laurel High School art students painted the Laurel - Jones County Library with famous African-American figures for Black History Month. 10th grader Ryan Snow is one of the many Laurel High Art Students that painted the Library. "When I draw stuff, it helps me forget about bad stuff that are happening in the world," say Snow. "We felt as if though it should be our privilege to paint on the windows to show our creativity." Their art teac...More >>
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, some people, including President Trump, say arming some school teachers might help keep children safe. Others say it is a bad idea. Either way, some local school administrators think a few school boards will likely consider it in the coming weeks. "I've had several people who've asked about that and maybe made that suggestion, asked us to consider that," said Tommy Parker, superintendent of...More >>
