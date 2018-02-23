Two arrest in Jones County for drug possession, trespassing - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Two arrest in Jones County for drug possession, trespassing

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people for drug possession and trespassing Friday.

A deputy responded to a possible trespassing complaint at a residence in the 400 block of Trace Road in northern Jones County where deputies found Justin Sellers, 32, of Sandersville, and Amber Ray Smith, 26, of Laurel, partially clothed and passed out in a vehicle, according to the press release. Deputies discovered both were in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Sellers and Smith were arrested and charged with trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of  methamphetamine, according to the release. Deputies also discovered dosage units of suspected ecstasy and charges are pending while they await results from the state crime lab.

Seller's bond was set at $5,000 and Smith's at $2,500 Friday. Both were already out on felony bonds for unrelated pending charges. 

