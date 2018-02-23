RTDNF to honor Robin Roberts with Lifetime Achievement Award

Robin Roberts has come a long way from Pass Christian, MS. Over the course of her more than 30-year career in television, she’s received countless awards. On March 8, she’ll be awarded the Radio Television Digital News Association Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The organization is hosting The First Amendment Awards: Freedom Fails Without a Free Press at the Washington Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented number of attacks to our integrity and role in society,” said Dan Shelley, Executive Director of RTDNA/RTDNF. “Showcasing and celebrating responsible journalism matters more than ever. Through our First Amendment Awards, we shine a light on individuals and news organizations who seek and report the truth ethically and responsibly.”

With Mississippi roots, Roberts is familiar with the Hub City. She got her start in television at WDAM-TV as a sports anchor and reporter. Her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts, worked in the weather department as well.

"The first time I remember seeing a black person on TV doing the news was my sister," said Roberts in an interview with ABC News. "That’s the first person I saw, [living] in Mississippi in the 1970s when I was a kid."

Roberts’ journey eventually led her to ESPN, where she was the first African-American woman to anchor the network’s flagship show, “SportsCenter.”

"And I’m very proud of that," Roberts said of the accomplishment in an interview. "And I’m even prouder of the fact that there are numerous black women on ESPN now."

Now, the 57-year-old is the co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Since joining the team in 2005, they have won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program and been dubbed the Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team by the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

Roberts’ list of accolades includes, but is not limited to, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Glamour’s Women of the Year and “Most Trusted Person on Television” by a Reader’s Digest poll.

In 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Five years later, the anchor announced to the world on “GMA” that she was preparing for another health battle; myelodysplastic syndromes. After finding her perfect match, Sally-Ann, Roberts underwent a bone marrow transplant. She recently tweeted the following:

“I’ve been waiting 174 days to say this, Good Morning America!” My exact words 5 years ago today when I ended my medical leave and returned to @GMA. What a blessing to be a messenger & the message is...This Too Shall Pass ????#TuesdayThoughts ?? pic.twitter.com/t4OOpzXGXe

Her bravery and willingness to inform the public through Be the Match spurred a dramatic increase in the bone marrow registry. Roberts was recognized by The Susan G. Komen Foundation, The Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program and in 2013 she was given the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY’s.

The remaining 2018 honorees include Meet the Press, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, CBS News’ David Rhodes, and former Fox News host and current president of the Miss America Organization, Gretchen Carlson.

