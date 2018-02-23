Mississippi AG joins suit to block net neutrality rollback

The Mississippi Attorney General has joined a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission's rollback of net neutrality. Attorney General Jim Hood's office announced the filing of a petition to formally begin the lawsuit in a Friday press release.

Hood will join 22 other attorney generals in filing the petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit after the the FCC published the final rule repealing net neutrality in Friday's Federal Register, according to the release.

“The repeal of net neutrality would have dire consequences for consumers and businesses in Mississippi and across the country who rely on and have a right to a free and open internet,” Hood said in the statement. “A repeal would allow internet service providers to control and slow down consumers’ lawful internet activity, which is unfair and un-American.”

The attorney generals will argue that the FCC cannot make "arbitrary and capricious" changes to existing policies under the the Administrative Procedure Act. According to the lawsuit, the FCC's rule fails to justify the Commission's change in its long-standing policy of defending net neutrality, while also misrepresenting and ignoring critical evidence and harm to consumers and business.

The release also contends that the FCC's rule wrongly classifies broadband internet in its interpretation of the Telecommunications Act, and that the rule is unlawfully includes sweeping preemption of state and local laws.

The lawsuit is led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

Click here to read the petition.

