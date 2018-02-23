Man charged in Laurel vape shop burglary - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man charged in Laurel vape shop burglary

Riley Ty Crowe (Photo source: Laurel Police Department) Riley Ty Crowe (Photo source: Laurel Police Department)
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A 19-year-old was arrested by Laurel police Thursday and charged in connection to a vape shop burglary.

Capt. Tommy Cox, with the Laurel Police Department, said Riley Ty Crowe is charged with commercial burglary.

According to Cox, Magnolia Vapes on Highway 15 was burglarized Wednesday.

The morning after the burglary, a Laurel police officer spotted a suspicious vehicle on Buchanan Street and conducted an investigation.

Cox said the officer encountered Crowe and arrested him. Stolen property was also recovered, Cox said.

Crowe made his initial court appearance Friday, and his bond was set at $10,000. According to the Jones County jail docket, Crowe posted bail and was released.

If you have any information about this case or any other crimes, please contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

