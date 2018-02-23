9 jailed, facing 40 charges in Lamar Co. auto burglary sting

A two-day operation in Lamar County landed nine people behind bars, facing more than 40 charges in connection to numerous auto burglaries.

“Basically, we had two different groups that were doing these auto burglaries in the county,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “We worked a two-day detail and have recovered a lot of stolen property and handguns, and we are trying to sort it all out at this point.”

Rigel said the first group included five people, who are each charged with five counts of auto burglary in connection to burglaries in the Chapel Hill subdivision.

Tyanfernea Beverly, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with five counts of auto burglary.

Jakhoury Jones, 18, of Hattiesburg, was charged with five counts of auto burglary.

Reginald Lott, 26, of Hattiesburg, was charged with five counts of auto burglary.

Darius Lee, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with five counts of auto burglary. Lee was originally arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with resisting arrest and contempt of court.

Kendarius Fortenberry, 21, of Lumberton, was charged with five counts of auto burglary. He was originally arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with grand larceny auto and a parole violation.

According to Rigel, the second group included four people, two of which are juveniles, who were booked into the Lamar County Detention Center, each charged with five counts of auto burglary. The juveniles charged in the investigation were not identified.

Johnny Nelson, 18, of Hattiesburg, was charged with five counts of auto burglary.

Brystin Varnado, 19, of Hattiesburg, was charged with five counts of auto burglary.

Rigel said the second group is responsible for auto burglaries in Woodstone, the Legacy subdivision and the Hunter Lane area.

“This investigation involved every division of our department, and we all worked very close with the public,” said Rigel. “It was a well-coordinated effort, and we couldn’t do it without the public’s help.”

Rigel said more arrests will happen with the ongoing investigation, and they already have other suspects identified. He said other agencies could be adding charges as well.

Hattiesburg police Capt. Branden McLemore said some of the suspects will be facing additional charges in the Hub City.

If you have any information concerning the suspects or auto burglaries, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

