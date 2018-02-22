Lumberton Aldermen vote to end police chief's suspension, fire city clerk

On Monday, WDAM reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Lumberton Board of Aldermen voted to end the suspension of the police chief and fire the city clerk during a special-called meeting Thursday night.

On Monday, WDAM reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. Mayor Quincy Rogers would not comment on the issue.

According to a city official, Flynt was suspended and submitted his resignation, though it is not clear if his resignation was accepted.

The board voted unanimously to end the suspension of Flynt on Thursday, with the mayor and city attorney not in attendance.

The aldermen also voted to override the mayor's veto to terminate City Clerk Latonya Grant, effective immediately. Then the board voted unanimously to hire Merlene Walls as city clerk at a salary of $30,000 per year and a deputy clerk at a rate of $9 per hour.

The meeting was called by Alderwoman-at-Large Tina Speights.

WDAM has reached out to other city officials for further information and will update the story as more information is made available.

