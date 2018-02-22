Columbia students "Riding for Hope" to help cancer victim

The Lumberton Board of Aldermen voted to end the suspension of the police chief and fire the city clerk during a special-called meeting Thursday night. On Monday, WDAM reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. Mayor Quincy Rogers would not comment on the issue. According to a city official, Flynt was suspended and submitted his resi...More >>
An increased police presence was visible at Sumrall High School on Thursday morning due to a social media post posing a threat.More >>
Dozens of students from Columbia came to Hattiesburg Thursday for a workout to improve their health and help a little girl battling cancer. About 40 Beta Club members from Columbia High School took part in "Riding for Hope" at the CycleBar. It was done to raise money for Gentry Terrell, the 5-year-old daughter of Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell. She has a brain tumor. It was also done to honor Columbia student Geremy Parker, a senior who ...More >>
