Columbia students "Riding for Hope" to help cancer victim

Beta Club students from Columbia High School participate in "Riding for Hope" at Hattiesburg's CycleBar Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

Dozens of students from Columbia came to Hattiesburg Thursday for a workout to improve their health and help a little girl battling cancer.

About 40 Beta Club members from Columbia High School took part in "Riding for Hope" at the CycleBar.

It was done to raise money for Gentry Terrell, the 5-year-old daughter of Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell.

She has a brain tumor.

It was also done to honor Columbia student Geremy Parker, a senior who fought leukemia last year.

He is now cancer-free.

"The students were so excited to have an opportunity to give back to (Amy) Terrell and her family and this was just a fun way to do it," said Ellen Winton, Beta Club sponsor at Columbia High School.

"We just wanted to come out here and support Gentry and Geremy, because of the rough stuff that they've gone through," said Harrison Miller, a senior at Columbia High School.

"It's just this time of communion and just being able to show them how we love them," said Sadie Willis, another senior at the school.

Organizers hoped to raise about $700 from the event, which will be presented to the Terrell family at "Gentry Day" at Columbia City Park Saturday.

