Brookshire Grocery Co. buying Winn-Dixie stores

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) and Southeastern Grocers (SEG) today announced they have entered into an agreement under which BGC will acquire eight Winn-Dixie stores from SEG in New Roads, Breaux Bridge, Franklin, New Iberia, Abbeville, Crowley, Rayne and Eunice, all in South Louisiana. The stores will become part of BGC’s Super 1 Foods banner.

“We’re excited about this agreement and the opportunity it provides us to further grow and expand in this region. These stores are a strong fit for our Super 1 Foods banner, and we look forward to welcoming new customers and employees in Acadiana,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer for BGC. “We’re a family business celebrating our 90th anniversary this year, and we look forward to many more years here.”

“We are pleased to have found a strong partner in Brookshire Grocery Company, who shares our focus on customers and who respects and values their employees. We know BGC very well and are confident that the eight stores being transferred will see continued success in their communities,” said Trey Edwards, Winn-Dixie Regional Vice President for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. “Importantly, Winn- Dixie and Super 1 Foods are working together to ensure a smooth transition for associates, and we are thrilled that our associates in these stores will have the opportunity to interview at their current store locations for ongoing positions. We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to serving our customers."

After the closing process is completed, it is anticipated that the stores will undergo a brief transition period with the goal of re-opening within a matter of days under the Super 1 Foods banner. BGC worked with The Food Partners, a grocery industry investment banking firm, as a strategic and financial advisor for this acquisition.

Super 1 Foods stores are known for their everyday low prices, quality fresh meats and produce, along with excellent customer service. BGC’s first Super 1 Foods store opened in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1984. The newest location opened in November 2017 in Youngsville, Louisiana.

