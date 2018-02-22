Student in custody following threat to Purvis High School

Lamar County School District confirmed this photo circulated through social media on Thursday (Photo Source: WDAM viewer).

A photo circulating on social media referencing a threat to Purvis High School has landed a student in police custody.

The student is enrolled at Forrest County Agricultural High School, according to authorities.

“Students at Purvis High School are now aiding in the investigation,” said Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith. “We will continue to assist with the investigation in any means necessary.”

Officials confirmed that the student is being interviewed at a detention center in Lamar County at this time. The Lamar County School District Police is working the investigation.

Forrest County Agricultural High School Superintendent, Dr. Donna Boone, said that the school was contacted by law enforcement today. She also added that she is working with investigators.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement to the fullest extent," said Boone.

Thursday afternoon, Tess Smith took to Facebook to address multiple situations that occurred in the district.

