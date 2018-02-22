Scammers targeting doctors, dentists in Jones Co. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Scammers targeting doctors, dentists in Jones Co.

Scammers are targeting doctors and dentists in Jones County. (Photo source: Pixabay) Scammers are targeting doctors and dentists in Jones County. (Photo source: Pixabay)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Scammers are targeting doctors and dentists in Jones County. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies received four scam reports within five minutes Thursday.

The sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post the scam involves a caller claiming to be an investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller tells potential victims they owe fees that must be paid over the phone. The caller then instructs the victims to put money on a prepaid credit card and then transfer the money over the phone.

Officials with the sheriff’s department said they will never demand payments for fines over the phone.

One victim was scammed out of nearly $2,000, according to the sheriff’s department. Another person almost fell victim to the scam, but an alert store clerk spoke up when they noticed something was wrong with the situation.

If you receive a call like this, call the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

