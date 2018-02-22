Scammers targeting doctors, dentists in Jones Co.

A photo circulating on social media referencing a threat to Purvis High School has landed a student in police custody.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
As the stunning flips and tricks of the 2018 Winter Olympics played out from South Korea over the past couple of weeks, we’ve watched and cheered on Team U.S.A. to bring home the gold. What you might not know is the University of Southern Miss had a hand in the huge strides to keep the event safe and secure for athletes and spectators on the other side of the world.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department will face each-other in a pick-up basketball game at halftime during the Southern Miss Lady Eagle basketball game against UTEP.More >>
Scammers are targeting doctors and dentists in Jones County. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies received four scam reports within five minutes Thursday.More >>
