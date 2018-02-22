Laurel police warning residents of local scammer

The Laurel police is warning the public about a scam that attempts to get money from residents.

According to the Laurel Police Department, they received reports that a black female subject has been soliciting funds for a Hawaii Beta Club trip.

Police also say the suspect is telling residents that Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is supporting this effort.

Authorities say that the trip is a scam and the Mayor is not endorsing this effort.

If you have any information concerning this, or think you may have come in contact with the suspect, please call the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.