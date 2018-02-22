Laurel police warning residents of local scammer - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel police warning residents of local scammer

Laurel Police warning residents of local scammer Laurel Police warning residents of local scammer
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Laurel police is warning the public about a scam that attempts to get money from residents. 

According to the Laurel Police Department, they received reports that a black female subject has been soliciting funds for a Hawaii Beta Club trip.

Police also say the suspect is telling residents that Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is supporting this effort.

Authorities say that the trip is a scam and the Mayor is not endorsing this effort.

If you have any information concerning this, or think you may have come in contact with the suspect, please call the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP. 

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Student in custody following threat to Purvis High School

    Student in custody following threat to Purvis High School

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-02-22 22:48:35 GMT
    Lamar County School District confirmed this photo circulated through social media on Thursday (Photo Source: WDAM viewer).Lamar County School District confirmed this photo circulated through social media on Thursday (Photo Source: WDAM viewer).

    A photo circulating on social media referencing a threat to Purvis High School has landed a student in police custody. 

    More >>

    A photo circulating on social media referencing a threat to Purvis High School has landed a student in police custody. 

    More >>

  • Some top opioid providers raise red flags

    Some top opioid providers raise red flags

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:48 PM EST2018-02-22 21:48:19 GMT

    Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.

    More >>

    Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss NCS4 helps keep Winter Olympics safe

    Southern Miss NCS4 helps keep Winter Olympics safe

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:32 PM EST2018-02-22 21:32:13 GMT
    The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, or NCS4, played a role in training security for the Winter Olympics. (Photo source: WDAM)The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, or NCS4, played a role in training security for the Winter Olympics. (Photo source: WDAM)
    (Source: WDAM Staff)(Source: WDAM Staff)

    As the stunning flips and tricks of the 2018 Winter Olympics played out from South Korea over the past couple of weeks, we’ve watched and cheered on Team U.S.A. to bring home the gold.    What you might not know is the University of Southern Miss had a hand in the huge strides to keep the event safe and secure for athletes and spectators on the other side of the world. 

    More >>

    As the stunning flips and tricks of the 2018 Winter Olympics played out from South Korea over the past couple of weeks, we’ve watched and cheered on Team U.S.A. to bring home the gold.    What you might not know is the University of Southern Miss had a hand in the huge strides to keep the event safe and secure for athletes and spectators on the other side of the world. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly