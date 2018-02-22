HPD, HFD set to face off in pickup basketball game

The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department will face each other in a pickup basketball game at halftime during the University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagle basketball game against UTEP Sunday. (Photo source: Facebook)

The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department will face each other in a pickup basketball game at halftime during the University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles basketball game against UTEP Sunday.

HPD believes they will come out on top during Sunday's match-up. Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell said she is confident that they will come out on top and there's no way they could beat them.

But the Hattiesburg Fire Department said they have all the tools necessary to come out with the win.

The Southern Miss game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg. For more info visit the Facebook event page.

