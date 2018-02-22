Overnight Fire destroys home in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Overnight Fire destroys home in Jones County

Overnight Fire destroys home in Jones Co.; (Photo Source: Powers Fire & Rescue) Overnight Fire destroys home in Jones Co.; (Photo Source: Powers Fire & Rescue)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Volunteer fire and rescue units in Jones County battled a house fire that occurred overnight Wednesday.

According to the Power Fire & Rescue Captain Lance Chancellor, a neighbor awoke and dialed 911 to report a house fire in the 200 block of Jordan Drive in the Powers Community.

Firefighters later arrived on the scene and found the entire home completely engulfed in flames and a the roof collapsed in.

According to neighboring residents, the wood frame home had been abandoned for a number of years. No utilities were connected to the home. 

Officials were not able to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

